Holiday shopping tour highlights local economy, businesses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The fifth annual Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour took participants on a whirlwind tour of local shops and restaurants on Friday.

University of Louisville staff, alumni, students and friends went to more than a dozen shops in Louisville.

The Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour encourages engagement with local businesses and helps people learn more about Louisville's local economy.

The event is put on by LIBA, the Louisville Independent Business Alliance.

Jennifer Rubenstein, the director of LIBA, said in a statement that LIBA was pleased that the University of Louisville understands the importance of having a vibrant, unique business scene in the community.

"This trip is really neat - economy in town," UofL spokesperson John Drees said.

Participants stopped at locally owned businesses on East Market Street (NuLu), Fourth Street, Frankfort Avenue and Butchertown.

Each stop included door prizes, cocktails and more.

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance said in a statement that:

"LIBA seeks to preserve the unique character of Louisville Metro by promoting local businesses and educating citizens on the value of buying locally."

To learn more about LIBA, visit www.keeplouisvilleweird.com.

