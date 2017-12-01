Spottsville Bridge to close Friday night, should reopen Monday morning

Spottsville Bridge to close Friday night, should reopen Monday m - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Heads up for drivers in Henderson County.

The Spottsville bridge expected to be closed to traffic starting Friday at 6 p.m.

Crews will be out this weekend making repairs on the more than 80-year-old bridge on U.S 60. Back in September, crews inspecting the bridge found issues with some of the steel sections. 

The work expected to wrap up by Monday morning.

A similar closure is planned for next weekend too.

