Ribbon-cutting for Matthew 25 expansion project

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at Matthew 25 in Henderson County.

It's being celebrated in conjunction with World Aids Day. The project adds two more exam rooms as well as a multipurpose room and some private offices.

Matthew 25 is a non-profit that helps to bring clinical and support services to people living with HIV and AIDS.

Officials say their mission is to educate the public on the prevention of the disease.

Matthew 25 has been providing services in the Tri-State since 1996.

