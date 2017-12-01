Police: 3 charged after road rage turns into robbery

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three men face multiple charges after Shepherdsville police said a road rage incident turned into a robbery.

According to a post on the Shepherdsville Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to the report of a robbery on Wednesday in the 100 block of North Buckman Street.

The victim told police that 3 men passed his vehicle, stopped in the roadway, got out of their vehicle, broke his side window, assaulted him then stole his wallet.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ MUGSHOTS: 12 in custody following drug roundup

+ Mother charged after allegedly hitting son in the face with hammer

+ Vehicle overturned in Middletown crash

While taking information for their report, SPD said the suspects' vehicle drove past; the vehicle was pulled over as it entered I-65. The victim identified all three suspects who were subsequently arrested, SPD said.

Christopher Brown, 28, was charged with robbery, DUI, criminal mischief, and reckless driving. Joshua Ryans, 34, and Jessie Gilley, 27, was charged with robbery, criminal mischief, and alcohol intoxication.

Officers also served Gilley with 3 outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.