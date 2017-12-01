Police: 3 charged after road rage turns into robbery

The victim identified all three suspects who were subsequently arrested, SPD said.More >>
The victim identified all three suspects who were subsequently arrested, SPD said.More >>
Antwan Brame, 44, is accused of breaking into a building next to Metro Corrections, on Sixth Street, five different times this year.More >>
Antwan Brame, 44, is accused of breaking into a building next to Metro Corrections, on Sixth Street, five different times this year.More >>
UofL and LIBA teamed up for the fifth annual Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour.More >>
UofL and LIBA teamed up for the fifth annual Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour.More >>
This was the sixth annual Harrison County Sheriff’s Department drug roundup.More >>
This was the sixth annual Harrison County Sheriff’s Department drug roundup.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>