Rescued livestock now up for adoption

Some of the livestock in a Kentucky hoarding case are now up for adoption.

Henderson Humane Society says some goats and pigs now available. They've been under vet care for the past few weeks.

It was the largest hoarding case in Kentucky. Officials rescued more than 400 animals from a farm.

Henderson Humane Society has spent about a thousand dollars a week caring and feeding these animals

If you'd like to adopt one of the livestock, contact the Henderson Humane Society.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.