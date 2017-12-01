Owensboro IGA working to keep water stocked during boil order

Many people flocked to grocery stores in Owensboro on Thursday to stock up on bottled water.

Pictures of empty water shelves quickly spread around social media, but they weren't empty for long.

When management at Hometown IGA on 25th Street first heard about the boil order, they were quick to pick up the phone and call their suppliers to bring more water.



The store's manager told us the store sold 17 pallets of water on Thursday alone. To put that into perspective, each pallet has approximately 78 cases of water. That's over 31,200 bottles of water.

Here’s a look at the water IGA has in the back still. A manager told me each pallet has approx. 78 cases of water. They sold 17 pallets yesterday! pic.twitter.com/cSVwxb1dVh — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) December 1, 2017





Thanks to some quick delivery from the suppliers, IGA had 25 extra pallets come in that night.

Right before we left, management said it plans on calling for another water delivery. In their words, it's always best to be over prepared.

