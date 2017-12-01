FSU's Fisher headed to Texas A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Jimbo Fisher, who led Florida State to its third national title in 2013, is leaving to take the same job at Texas A&M.



Fisher told university President John Thrasher on Friday that he was resigning to accept Texas A&M's offer. Texas A&M's Board of Regents has scheduled a conference call on Monday where they are expected to approve Fisher's hiring.



Fisher leaves Florida State after eight seasons where he went 83-23. He also led the Seminoles three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and four ACC Atlantic Division crowns. He will replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired last weekend after going 51-26 in six seasons.

