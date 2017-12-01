Work on Dixie Hwy begins Saturday; lane closures possible

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Work on the new Dixie Highway project will begin Saturday in Louisville.

Crews will be working on northbound Dixie Highway (US-31W) between Greenwood Road and Blanton Lane and southbound Dixie Highway between Heaton Road and Upper Hunters Trace, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Work could begin as early as 7:30 a.m. and lane closures are possible through 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Lane closures are possible in both areas weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m..

On weekends, lane closures may occur from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The lane closures will not impact holiday traffic. KYTC plans on having no lane closures from December 25, 2017 through January 1, 2018.

Permanent lane closures will not begin until after the first of the year, according to the KYTC.

Weather delays are possible, but crews plan to work as soon as temperatures warm above freezing, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Some TARC stops will also be impacted due to the road work. TARC riders should visit ridetarc.org for more information.

Drivers can visit goky.ky.gov for up to date traffic and travel information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.