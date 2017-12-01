Expert outlines steps for employers when reevaluating sexual harassment policies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With sexual harassment in the workplace making so many headlines, some businesses are reevaluating their policies.

Attorney John Baumann is a legal consultant and former professor at the University of Louisville. He spoke with WAVE 3 News' Dawn Gee on Friday to talk about the proactive steps employers can take when reassessing their sexual harassment policies.

"You've got to involve all the employees. And you've got to let them know that it's a serious issue and you take it seriously", Baumann said. "You have to make it the top of the list. Not lip service. Not 'oh we have to go through that training again'. Not check the box. But make it real."

Baumann suggested using real-life examples to drive home the training.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

+ Kentucky sexual harassment inquiry sent to ethics commission

+ House Speaker Jeff Hoover steps down amid sexual harassment allegations

The first step is drafting a concise policy against discrimination and harassment.

Next, thorough training for everyone, from CEO's all the way down.

It's also important supervisors know how to properly investigate complaints, to help prevent company liability should a lawsuit arise.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.