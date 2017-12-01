David Holton named 'Judge of the Year' by Louisville Bar Association

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's first blind judge has been named Judge of the Year by the Louisville Bar Association.

Former Judge David Holton served on the bench in Jefferson County District Court for around ten years, before retiring in late September.

Among his accomplishments was launching the Veteran's Treatment Court in 2012. It's a last shot program for veterans struggling with mental health problems and substance abuse.

Holton said what it comes down to is trust and treating the judge's seat as sacred.

"I always took the bench with the approach that I was here to serve the public, and to keep the public's trust first in mind," Holton said.

The Louisville Bar Association told WAVE 3 News it's very rare for them to select someone for the honor who is no longer serving.

