History comes to life at Farmer Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fifth graders at Farmer Elementary School participated in Historical Character Museum Day on Friday.

Students picked or were assigned a historical character as part of the program. Each student prepared a script based on their character's life and accomplishments.

Costumes and props representing the historical time period of the character were created by the students.

"I do this because I believe that education is a fun way to learn and it's a deeper learning. They integrate themselves into American History and dig deeper into historical figures, and I do believe they carry that information on with them," teacher Christina Cornelius said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Norton Elementary celebrates 50 years, 60's style

+ Elementary school honors veterans with special service

+ Real Women Read Day encourages kids to love reading

The school created a museum in the gym as part of the event. Designed to be half interactive exhibit and half wax museum, participating students interacted with visitors as their historical figure.

The day is so popular among students that elementary schoolers look forward to entering fifth grade so they can become their own historical character, according to JCPS.

This was the ninth year for the event.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.