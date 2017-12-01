Power of Pink gala raises more than $50,000

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This year's Power of Pink Gala raised more than $50,000 for cancer patients.

That money goes to the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center, which provides support to cancer patients in WAVE Country free of charge.

People who have received care there tell us the center feels like home and focuses on more than just their illness.

"They address your emotional needs, physical, stress needs that is brought on by cancer," cancer survivor Sara Bell said. "And not only for the patients but for their caregivers and family, as well."

Among the services the resource center provides are wigs, massage therapy and tai chi.

