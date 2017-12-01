Mayor's Toys for Tots challenge collects gifts for needy kids - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mayor's Toys for Tots challenge collects gifts for needy kids

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Boxes of gifts at the Toys for Tots 12-hour challenge. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Boxes of gifts at the Toys for Tots 12-hour challenge. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 12-hour Toys for Tots challenge wrapped up Friday night at the Holiday in the City ice skating rink. 

Designed to help WAVE country kids have a Merry Christmas, the toy drive gathered new, unwrapped toys for needy kids. Donations of money were also accepted. 

"Toys for tots is very simple. Bring us a toy or make a contribution or money, we take money, and use that to buy toys," veteran and Toys for Tots volunteer John Bishop said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Bikers help gather toys for tots
UPS prepares for busy holiday season
UPS hiring 400+ to help during busy holiday season

Volunteers staffed the drop-off location on Fourth and Jefferson Streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A special lane allowed cars to pull up right in front of the collection site. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly