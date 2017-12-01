Mayor's Toys for Tots challenge collects gifts for needy kids

Boxes of gifts at the Toys for Tots 12-hour challenge. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 12-hour Toys for Tots challenge wrapped up Friday night at the Holiday in the City ice skating rink.

Designed to help WAVE country kids have a Merry Christmas, the toy drive gathered new, unwrapped toys for needy kids. Donations of money were also accepted.

"Toys for tots is very simple. Bring us a toy or make a contribution or money, we take money, and use that to buy toys," veteran and Toys for Tots volunteer John Bishop said.

Volunteers staffed the drop-off location on Fourth and Jefferson Streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A special lane allowed cars to pull up right in front of the collection site.

