6th grader wins Louisville street naming contest after leadership-focused essay

This was the sixth annual Harrison County Sheriff’s Department drug roundup.More >>
This was the sixth annual Harrison County Sheriff’s Department drug roundup.More >>
When the belts get packed a little tighter and stacks get a little higher, the days get longer for workers.More >>
When the belts get packed a little tighter and stacks get a little higher, the days get longer for workers.More >>
School districts in Clark County are ditching year-round school in favor of a more traditional model.More >>
School districts in Clark County are ditching year-round school in favor of a more traditional model.More >>
The victim survived the ordeal, police said.More >>
The victim survived the ordeal, police said.More >>
Parker Abma, now a 6th grader at Jefferson County Traditional Middle School, beat out 160 of his classmates to give the street it's new title - Leaders Lane.More >>
Parker Abma, now a 6th grader at Jefferson County Traditional Middle School, beat out 160 of his classmates to give the street it's new title - Leaders Lane.More >>