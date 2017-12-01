6th grader wins Louisville street naming contest after leadership-focused essay

Parker Abma used to attend Bates Elementary, but now attends Jefferson Co. Traditional Middle. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The street behind Bates Elementary has been named by one of it's former students.

Parker Abma, now a 6th grader at Jefferson County Traditional Middle School, beat out 160 of his classmates to give the street it's new title - Leaders Lane. He was awarded $500 to go towards future educational expenses during a school assembly on Friday.

To win, Abma had to write an essay, which his mom told WAVE 3 News was focused the school's motto, "Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow."

"We had kids that were here for 11 years, so it's kind of like getting to leave a permanent footstep, you know, a foot print, out there," Michelle Abma, Parker's mother, said. "We're really excited."

Leaders Lane will serve as the entry to the SouthPointe Commons Lifestyle Center, which is set to open in November 2018. It will be one of the largest new shopping centers in southeastern Jefferson County, according to a release. It is also expected to have approximately 383,000 sq. feet of shopping and entertainment.

The street naming contest was open to all fourth and fifth grade students at Bates Elementary.

