Man killed while helping friend is laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A grieving father laid his son to rest Friday.

Mohamad Sam was buried before the sun went down.

He died Wednesday in a tragic car accident. He was helping a stranded friend on the side of the National Turnpike near Tolls Lane. He'd been pinned between two cars.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Louisville man hit, killed on National Turnpike while helping friend with car trouble

His family shared with us a picture of Sam holding a Sudanese flag. It was the country he escaped from, and which he wanted to help.

"He was a very, very gentle, kind young man," Dr. Angela Scharfenberger, the Assistant Director of Admissions at JCTC told us.

Sam attended JCTC and wanted to be an engineer.

"Very much wanting to help the people around him," Scharfenberger said.

It was no surprise to her that Sam ran to help his stranded friend Wednesday night.

"We get dinner together," his father, Abdalla Sam said. "I had to go to Kroger. I said, 'Hey I am going to drop this load and come back, stay home.' I left. So later I received a call that he is dead."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman kidnapped at gun point, sexually assaulted in the Highlands

+ Police make 50 arrests, seize $25,000 worth of narcotics in Louisville shoplifting 'blitz'

+ Mayor's Toys for Tots challenge collects gifts for needy kids

Sam worked at UPS, saving to bring his mother and siblings to Louisville from Sudan.

Abdalla told us he had to make the difficult call overseas to his son's mother. At first, the words would not come out.

"He went full time to school and tried to help his sister and brother and help me too, so many times," Abdalla told us.

Scharfenberger created a fundraiser for his family. If you would like to help, click or tap here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.