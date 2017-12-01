1 injured in McCracken Co., KY crash that shut down road

A McCracken County, Kentucky crash sent one person to the hospital after the wreck shut down the highway on Dec. 1.

According to Deputy Derick Pugh, it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on N. Friendship Road and Lakeview Dr.

Dep. Pugh said a driver pulled into the path of another driver who failed to yield.

The road was shut down for nearly one-and-a-half hours due to the crash.

