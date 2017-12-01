Applicant list for vacant metro council seat narrowed to 14 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Applicant list for vacant metro council seat narrowed to 14

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
The council will vote Dec. 14. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The council will vote Dec. 14. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -   After further review, the number of applicants for the District 21 Council seat has been narrowed down to 14.

Nineteen people applied to take over the seat long held by Dan Johnson, but the Jefferson County Attorney's Office found five didn't meet the requirement of living in the district.

This is the list the council will vote on:

  •  Nikki Boyd
  • Greg Dearing
  • Chase Gardner
  • Nicole George
  • Glenda Granholm
  • Amanda Hay
  • Michael Jupin      
  • Mick Parsons      
  • Rhett Sample
  • Bret Shultz
  • Erich Shumake
  • Patrick Smith
  • Kristen Tipton
  • Yani Vozos

Council President David Yates has called a special meeting on December 11 to interview the applicants.

The council will vote Dec. 14.

