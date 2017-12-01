Applicant list for vacant metro council seat narrowed to 14

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After further review, the number of applicants for the District 21 Council seat has been narrowed down to 14.

Nineteen people applied to take over the seat long held by Dan Johnson, but the Jefferson County Attorney's Office found five didn't meet the requirement of living in the district.

This is the list the council will vote on:

Nikki Boyd

Greg Dearing

Chase Gardner

Nicole George

Glenda Granholm

Amanda Hay

Michael Jupin

Mick Parsons

Rhett Sample

Bret Shultz

Erich Shumake

Patrick Smith

Kristen Tipton

Yani Vozos

Council President David Yates has called a special meeting on December 11 to interview the applicants.

The council will vote Dec. 14.

