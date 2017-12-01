Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 69, Southern Wells 41
Angola 55, Central Noble 40
Argos 62, Lakeland Christian 23
Austin 65, Providence 61
Barr-Reeve 51, Tecumseh 39
Beech Grove 62, Speedway 45
Bloomfield 53, Shakamak 37
Bloomington South 61, Bedford N. Lawrence 39
Bowman Academy 97, Gary 21st Century 52
Brownstown 47, Seymour 42
Carmel 63, Lawrence Central 49
Carroll (Flora) 57, Frontier 52
Center Grove 70, Southport 37
Central Christian School 62, Indpls Lutheran 49
Charlestown 46, Scottsburg 42
Clinton Prairie 53, Sheridan 42
Connersville 46, Rushville 36
Covington 76, Fountain Central 55
Crawfordsville 65, Lebanon 55, OT
Crothersville 74, Medora 41
Culver Academy 84, Indpls Northwest 41
Danville 52, Mooresville 39
Delphi 79, Faith Christian 49
Delta 59, Cowan 35
Dubois 75, Washington Catholic 33
E. Noble 53, Garrett 21
Eastern (Greene) 55, Brown Co. 52
Eastern (Greentown) 74, Clinton Central 22
Eastern Hancock 54, Southwestern (Shelby) 33
Eastside 43, Edgerton, Ohio 40
Edgewood 78, Cloverdale 60
Edinburgh 43, Oldenburg 31
Elkhart Central 44, Elkhart Memorial 37
Elkhart Christian 78, Hamilton 41
Eminence 69, N. Central (Farmersburg) 33
Ev. Bosse 90, Ev. Central 68
Ev. Mater Dei 54, S. Spencer 37
Ev. North 78, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 63
Ev. Reitz 53, Vincennes 48
Fairfield 55, Prairie Hts. 33
Floyd Central 66, Castle 64
Franklin 71, Decatur Central 62
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 70, New Haven 67
Ft. Wayne Concordia 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48
Ft. Wayne North 56, DeKalb 41
Greencastle 53, W. Vigo 43
Greensburg 69, Batesville 60
Greenwood 62, Martinsville 54
Hamilton Southeastern 70, Avon 46
Hammond 68, Munster 65
Hanover Central 75, Whiting 70
Hauser 72, Morristown 65
Hebron 56, Wheeler 40
Heritage Christian 73, Greenwood Christian 45
Heritage Hills 53, Ev. Day 43
Highland 50, Hammond Noll 31
Homestead 56, Warsaw 38
Huntington North 49, Southwood 46
Indian Creek 55, Owen Valley 34
Indpls Brebeuf 71, Indpls Broad Ripple 46
Indpls Cathedral 75, Indpls Howe 58
Indpls Irvington 73, Indpls Washington 63
Indpls Manual 67, Tindley 58
Indpls N. Central 70, Richmond 65
Indpls Ritter 81, Indpls Metro 62
Indpls Roncalli 65, Guerin Catholic 49
Jasper 44, Gibson Southern 42
Jimtown 49, Clinton Christian 40
Kankakee Valley 65, Lowell 30
Knox 68, Tippecanoe Valley 60
Kouts 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 55
Lakeland 60, Fremont 36
Lanesville 59, Borden 45
Lapel 74, Pendleton Hts. 48
LaPorte LaLumiere 66, Brownsburg 45
Lawrence North 90, Marion 66
Leo 39, Heritage 38
Liberty Christian 52, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 36
Linton 71, Clay City 34
Maconaquah 93, N. Miami 42
Madison 68, Jennings Co. 62
Madison-Grant 58, Wes-Del 50
Martinsville, Ill. 44, Union (Dugger) 43
Mishawaka 54, Goshen 48
Mitchell 50, Crawford Co. 47
Monroe Central 56, Daleville 53
Monrovia 55, Cascade 42
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 78, Covenant Christian 48
N. Daviess 37, Shoals 35
N. Decatur 59, S. Decatur 35
N. Harrison 56, Corydon 39
N. Posey 82, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 65
N. Putnam 47, S. Putnam 41
New Castle 72, Hamilton Hts. 63
New Palestine 55, Shenandoah 41
Noblesville 27, Fishers 22
Northeastern 52, Centerville 42
Northwestern 57, Western 49
NorthWood 57, Triton 35
Oregon-Davis 65, S. Central (Union Mills) 42
Paoli 62, Henryville 55
Plainfield 69, Whiteland 65
Rock Creek Academy 51, New Washington 38
S. Adams 56, Bluffton 53
S. Bend Adams 63, Plymouth 53
S. Bend Riley 76, Northridge 45
S. Bend Washington 64, LaPorte 52
S. Dearborn 87, Jac-Cen-Del 52
S. Knox 72, White River Valley 26
S. Newton 52, Seeger 49
S. Vermillion 61, Attica 57, OT
Shelbyville 64, Columbus North 47
Silver Creek 61, Clarksville 52
Southmont 63, N. Montgomery 55
Southwestern (Hanover) 63, Madison Shawe 33
Springs Valley 40, Orleans 39
Sullivan 70, Northview 56
Taylor 83, Tri-Central 50
Tipton 66, Northfield 40
Traders Point Christian 70, Indpls Lighthouse 58
Tri 68, Blue River 63
Tri-County 61, Rossville 50
Tri-West 82, Western Boone 67
Triton Central 74, Waldron 56
Union Co. 47, Knightstown 38
University 85, Indiana Math and Science Academy 48
Victory Christian Academy 69, N. White 52
Vincennes Rivet 49, N. Knox 41
W. Noble 52, Lakewood Park 43
W. Washington 44, Eastern (Pekin) 43
Wabash 73, Whitko 59
Wapahani 68, Winchester 52
Washington Twp. 64, Boone Grove 49
Wawasee 38, Manchester 36
Westview 86, Churubusco 50
Winamac 45, Rochester 43, OT
Wood Memorial 77, Loogootee 76
Yorktown 71, Muncie Burris 55
Zionsville 63, Westfield 38
|Banks of Wabash Tournament
|First Round
N. Vermillion 53, Turkey Run 43
Riverton Parke 73, Rockville 70
|Lafayette Tournament
|Semifinal
Lafayette Jeff 61, Lafayette Catholic 58
W. Lafayette 57, McCutcheon 53
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cambridge City vs. Union (Modoc), ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 46, Central Noble 30
Bloomington South 58, Terre Haute North 43
Boone Grove 43, Washington Twp. 26
Bremen 49, S. Bend Adams 33
Brownsburg 55, Indpls Cathedral 38
Carmel 82, Warren Central 50
Center Grove 56, Lawrence Central 35
Chesterton 55, Michigan City 47
Clinton Central 68, Indpls Lighthouse South 12
Cloverdale 54, Edgewood 29
Culver 35, Lakeland Christian 28
Franklin 52, Decatur Central 43
Franklin Co. 49, Shelbyville 29
Frankton 77, Alexandria 56
Ft. Wayne Concordia 83, Ft. Wayne Wayne 12
Ft. Wayne Luers 61, Ft. Wayne North 27
Ft. Wayne Northrop 66, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 59
Ft. Wayne South 66, Ft. Wayne Snider 43
Gibson Southern 63, Forest Park 37
Glenn 54, S. Bend Riley 42
Greencastle 50, W. Vigo 21
Greenwood Christian 60, Eminence 12
Hammond Noll 52, Calumet 33
Hebron 56, Wheeler 38
Highland 49, Andrean 30
Homestead 53, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52
Indpls N. Central 56, Indpls Pike 35
Indpls Perry Meridian 56, Franklin Central 51
Indpls Shortridge 29, Christel House Academy 8
Jeffersonville 65, Madison 26
Kankakee Valley 65, Lowell 30
Lake Central 51, Merrillville 28
Lawrence North 55, Indpls Ben Davis 48
Lebanon 52, Crawfordsville 46
Mississinewa 56, Eastbrook 38
Munster 30, Hobart 22
Northeastern 49, Centerville 23
Northview 47, Sullivan 43
Norwell 60, Huntington North 45
Oak Hill 61, Elwood 26
Owen Valley 60, Indian Creek 50
Penn 78, Jimtown 12
Portage 50, Crown Point 45
S. Bend St. Joseph's 63, Mishawaka 48
S. Central (Elizabeth) 68, Tell City 30
S. Putnam 46, N. Putnam 29
S. Ripley 67, Rising Sun 36
Salem 46, Providence 44, OT
Sheridan 60, Taylor 26
Southport 53, Bloomington North 33
Southwestern (Hanover) 48, Madison Shawe 37
Tindley 79, Indpls Manual 23
Tri-West 64, Western Boone 51
Triton Central 68, Waldron 36
Valparaiso 64, LaPorte 52
Whiteland 48, Plainfield 37
