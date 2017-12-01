Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 69, Southern Wells 41

Angola 55, Central Noble 40

Argos 62, Lakeland Christian 23

Austin 65, Providence 61

Barr-Reeve 51, Tecumseh 39

Beech Grove 62, Speedway 45

Bloomfield 53, Shakamak 37

Bloomington South 61, Bedford N. Lawrence 39

Bowman Academy 97, Gary 21st Century 52

Brownstown 47, Seymour 42

Carmel 63, Lawrence Central 49

Carroll (Flora) 57, Frontier 52

Center Grove 70, Southport 37

Central Christian School 62, Indpls Lutheran 49

Charlestown 46, Scottsburg 42

Clinton Prairie 53, Sheridan 42

Connersville 46, Rushville 36

Covington 76, Fountain Central 55

Crawfordsville 65, Lebanon 55, OT

Crothersville 74, Medora 41

Culver Academy 84, Indpls Northwest 41

Danville 52, Mooresville 39

Delphi 79, Faith Christian 49

Delta 59, Cowan 35

Dubois 75, Washington Catholic 33

E. Noble 53, Garrett 21

Eastern (Greene) 55, Brown Co. 52

Eastern (Greentown) 74, Clinton Central 22

Eastern Hancock 54, Southwestern (Shelby) 33

Eastside 43, Edgerton, Ohio 40

Edgewood 78, Cloverdale 60

Edinburgh 43, Oldenburg 31

Elkhart Central 44, Elkhart Memorial 37

Elkhart Christian 78, Hamilton 41

Eminence 69, N. Central (Farmersburg) 33

Ev. Bosse 90, Ev. Central 68

Ev. Mater Dei 54, S. Spencer 37

Ev. North 78, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 63

Ev. Reitz 53, Vincennes 48

Fairfield 55, Prairie Hts. 33

Floyd Central 66, Castle 64

Franklin 71, Decatur Central 62

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 70, New Haven 67

Ft. Wayne Concordia 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48

Ft. Wayne North 56, DeKalb 41

Greencastle 53, W. Vigo 43

Greensburg 69, Batesville 60

Greenwood 62, Martinsville 54

Hamilton Southeastern 70, Avon 46

Hammond 68, Munster 65

Hanover Central 75, Whiting 70

Hauser 72, Morristown 65

Hebron 56, Wheeler 40

Heritage Christian 73, Greenwood Christian 45

Heritage Hills 53, Ev. Day 43

Highland 50, Hammond Noll 31

Homestead 56, Warsaw 38

Huntington North 49, Southwood 46

Indian Creek 55, Owen Valley 34

Indpls Brebeuf 71, Indpls Broad Ripple 46

Indpls Cathedral 75, Indpls Howe 58

Indpls Irvington 73, Indpls Washington 63

Indpls Manual 67, Tindley 58

Indpls N. Central 70, Richmond 65

Indpls Ritter 81, Indpls Metro 62

Indpls Roncalli 65, Guerin Catholic 49

Jasper 44, Gibson Southern 42

Jimtown 49, Clinton Christian 40

Kankakee Valley 65, Lowell 30

Knox 68, Tippecanoe Valley 60

Kouts 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 55

Lakeland 60, Fremont 36

Lanesville 59, Borden 45

Lapel 74, Pendleton Hts. 48

LaPorte LaLumiere 66, Brownsburg 45

Lawrence North 90, Marion 66

Leo 39, Heritage 38

Liberty Christian 52, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 36

Linton 71, Clay City 34

Maconaquah 93, N. Miami 42

Madison 68, Jennings Co. 62

Madison-Grant 58, Wes-Del 50

Martinsville, Ill. 44, Union (Dugger) 43

Mishawaka 54, Goshen 48

Mitchell 50, Crawford Co. 47

Monroe Central 56, Daleville 53

Monrovia 55, Cascade 42

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 78, Covenant Christian 48

N. Daviess 37, Shoals 35

N. Decatur 59, S. Decatur 35

N. Harrison 56, Corydon 39

N. Posey 82, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 65

N. Putnam 47, S. Putnam 41

New Castle 72, Hamilton Hts. 63

New Palestine 55, Shenandoah 41

Noblesville 27, Fishers 22

Northeastern 52, Centerville 42

Northwestern 57, Western 49

NorthWood 57, Triton 35

Oregon-Davis 65, S. Central (Union Mills) 42

Paoli 62, Henryville 55

Plainfield 69, Whiteland 65

Rock Creek Academy 51, New Washington 38

S. Adams 56, Bluffton 53

S. Bend Adams 63, Plymouth 53

S. Bend Riley 76, Northridge 45

S. Bend Washington 64, LaPorte 52

S. Dearborn 87, Jac-Cen-Del 52

S. Knox 72, White River Valley 26

S. Newton 52, Seeger 49

S. Vermillion 61, Attica 57, OT

Shelbyville 64, Columbus North 47

Silver Creek 61, Clarksville 52

Southmont 63, N. Montgomery 55

Southwestern (Hanover) 63, Madison Shawe 33

Springs Valley 40, Orleans 39

Sullivan 70, Northview 56

Taylor 83, Tri-Central 50

Tipton 66, Northfield 40

Traders Point Christian 70, Indpls Lighthouse 58

Tri 68, Blue River 63

Tri-County 61, Rossville 50

Tri-West 82, Western Boone 67

Triton Central 74, Waldron 56

Union Co. 47, Knightstown 38

University 85, Indiana Math and Science Academy 48

Victory Christian Academy 69, N. White 52

Vincennes Rivet 49, N. Knox 41

W. Noble 52, Lakewood Park 43

W. Washington 44, Eastern (Pekin) 43

Wabash 73, Whitko 59

Wapahani 68, Winchester 52

Washington Twp. 64, Boone Grove 49

Wawasee 38, Manchester 36

Westview 86, Churubusco 50

Winamac 45, Rochester 43, OT

Wood Memorial 77, Loogootee 76

Yorktown 71, Muncie Burris 55

Zionsville 63, Westfield 38

Banks of Wabash Tournament First Round

N. Vermillion 53, Turkey Run 43

Riverton Parke 73, Rockville 70

Lafayette Tournament Semifinal

Lafayette Jeff 61, Lafayette Catholic 58

W. Lafayette 57, McCutcheon 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cambridge City vs. Union (Modoc), ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola 46, Central Noble 30

Bloomington South 58, Terre Haute North 43

Boone Grove 43, Washington Twp. 26

Bremen 49, S. Bend Adams 33

Brownsburg 55, Indpls Cathedral 38

Carmel 82, Warren Central 50

Center Grove 56, Lawrence Central 35

Chesterton 55, Michigan City 47

Clinton Central 68, Indpls Lighthouse South 12

Cloverdale 54, Edgewood 29

Culver 35, Lakeland Christian 28

Franklin 52, Decatur Central 43

Franklin Co. 49, Shelbyville 29

Frankton 77, Alexandria 56

Ft. Wayne Concordia 83, Ft. Wayne Wayne 12

Ft. Wayne Luers 61, Ft. Wayne North 27

Ft. Wayne Northrop 66, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 59

Ft. Wayne South 66, Ft. Wayne Snider 43

Gibson Southern 63, Forest Park 37

Glenn 54, S. Bend Riley 42

Greencastle 50, W. Vigo 21

Greenwood Christian 60, Eminence 12

Hammond Noll 52, Calumet 33

Hebron 56, Wheeler 38

Highland 49, Andrean 30

Homestead 53, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52

Indpls N. Central 56, Indpls Pike 35

Indpls Perry Meridian 56, Franklin Central 51

Indpls Shortridge 29, Christel House Academy 8

Jeffersonville 65, Madison 26

Kankakee Valley 65, Lowell 30

Lake Central 51, Merrillville 28

Lawrence North 55, Indpls Ben Davis 48

Lebanon 52, Crawfordsville 46

Mississinewa 56, Eastbrook 38

Munster 30, Hobart 22

Northeastern 49, Centerville 23

Northview 47, Sullivan 43

Norwell 60, Huntington North 45

Oak Hill 61, Elwood 26

Owen Valley 60, Indian Creek 50

Penn 78, Jimtown 12

Portage 50, Crown Point 45

S. Bend St. Joseph's 63, Mishawaka 48

S. Central (Elizabeth) 68, Tell City 30

S. Putnam 46, N. Putnam 29

S. Ripley 67, Rising Sun 36

Salem 46, Providence 44, OT

Sheridan 60, Taylor 26

Southport 53, Bloomington North 33

Southwestern (Hanover) 48, Madison Shawe 37

Tindley 79, Indpls Manual 23

Tri-West 64, Western Boone 51

Triton Central 68, Waldron 36

Valparaiso 64, LaPorte 52

Whiteland 48, Plainfield 37

