1 seriously injured in Adair County crash

COLUMBIA, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a Friday evening crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

KSP said the two-vehicle collision happened on KY80 near Rutledge Road around 6:21 CST Friday.

KSP investigators said James Burris, 28, was driving a 2000 Freightliner semi east on KY 80 when he crossed the center line striking Danny Helm,71.

Burris was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to T.J. Health Hospital in Columbia, KSP said.

Helm was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital; Helm was listed in critical condition.

Burris was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

