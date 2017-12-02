KY Congressman weighs in on GOP tax plan's passage

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth, a Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee, issued the following statement after Senate Republicans passed their version of the Republican tax plan early this morning:

"Early this morning, Senate Republicans abdicated any claim they had to being the party of fiscal responsibility. There is nothing remotely responsible about forcing through a closed-door, hastily conceived bill to give tax cuts to the already wealthy and multi-national corporations. There is nothing American or responsible about increasing our deficit by a trillion dollars, jeopardizing the future of Medicare and Medicaid, or forcing working families to pay more for healthcare, homeownership, and higher education. With all but one GOP Senator supporting Trump’s tax scam, the myth of Republican fiscal responsibility died today. The American people are onto this scam, and Congressional Republicans on both sides of the Capitol would be smart to listen to them."

The bill passed with a 51-49 vote early Saturday morning.

