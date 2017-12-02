Trailblazing basketball player Perry Wallace dies

By The Associated Press
Perry Wallace, who broke down a racial barrier by becoming the first black varsity basketball player in the Southeastern Conference, has died. He was 69.
Wallace's death was announced Friday by Vanderbilt University, where Wallace became an all-SEC player and remains among the Commodores' all-time rebounding leaders.
Vanderbilt Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos says the country has "lost a civil rights icon."
Wallace died of cancer at a hospice center in Rockville, Maryland.
After graduating from Vanderbilt, Wallace went on to earn a law degree at Columbia University and served as a law professor at American University. He also served in the U.S. Justice Department and worked for the National Urban League, The Tennessean reported.
Wallace became the SEC's first black basketball player to compete in a varsity game in 1967.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living roomMore >>
Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living roomMore >>
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike PompeoMore >>
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike PompeoMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>