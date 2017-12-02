Hazard, Coutinho shine in wins for Chelsea, Liverpool in EPL

(Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). Liverpool's Emre Can, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal with team-mates Dejan Lovren, centre, and Roberto Firmino during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool F...

(Steven Paston/PA via AP). Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, London. Saturday. Dec. 2, 2017.

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho produced stunning individual displays to inspire impressive wins for Chelsea and Liverpool in the English Premier League as the teams took a chunk into their deficit to runaway leader Manchester City on Saturday.

Hazard scored twice and tormented Newcastle throughout in Chelsea's 3-1 come-from-behind win at Stamford Bridge.

Coutinho, another of the league's star No. 10s, scored one goal and set up three others as Liverpool routed Brighton 5-1 to continue its prolific form away from home this season.

Of the genuine contenders for the Champions League positions, Tottenham was the only one to slip up - again - after drawing 1-1 at Watford. Spurs, though, played most of the second half a man down after Davinson Sanchez's straight red card for elbowing.

Arsenal hosts second-place Manchester United later in the standout match of the 15th round. Manchester City, which holds an eight-point lead, plays West Ham on Sunday.

Chelsea moved level on points with United, while Liverpool was three points further back.

In other results, Everton began life under new manager Sam Allardyce with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield. Alan Pardew also got a job this week, at West Bromwich Albion, but his team only drew 0-0 at home to Crystal Palace.

Leicester beat Burnley 1-0 and Stoke came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Swansea, which drops to last place.

