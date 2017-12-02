Dortmund's winless run continues; Bayern beats Hannover 3-1

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Referee Robert Hartmann, right, shows the red card to Leverkusen's Wendell, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Dortmund's head coach Peter Bosz sits on his bench prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Leverkusen's scoreer Kevin Volland celebrates with Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, from right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Leverkusen's scoreer Kevin Volland, center, celebrates with Leverkusen's Kai Havertz during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Dortmund's Nuri Sahin reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

By CIARAN FAHEY

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) - Borussia Dortmund's winless run in the Bundesliga continued Saturday with a 1-1 draw at 10-man Bayer Leverkusen that will test the club's patience with Peter Bosz as coach.

Dortmund hasn't won in the league since September and has only one win across 11 competitive games. It has fallen 10 points behind Bayern Munich, having previously led the defending champions by five.

Only goalkeeper Roman Buerki prevented a worse ending for Dortmund, pulling off a fine save to deny Leverkusen's Leon Bailey a winning goal in the final minutes.

Despite having 10 men after Wendell's first-half sending off for a brutal challenge on Gonzalo Castro, it was hosts Leverkusen that came closest to scoring at the end.

Kevin Volland fired Leverkusen in front on a counterattack on the half-hour mark, rounding Buerki for a simple finish to the empty net.

It was a deserved lead for the home side, which had 10 efforts on goal compared to Dortmund's one until Wendell's sending off minutes before the break. Castro had to go off with a heavily bandaged ankle and was replaced by Shinji Kagawa. It was the second injury-induced substitution for Dortmund, which lost Maximilian Philipp to a right knee injury early on. Andre Schuerrle came on in Philipp's place.

Leverkusen stayed compact and defended strongly in the second half, when Schuerrle struck the post.

Volland had another chance in similar circumstances to his goal, but Buerki blocked this time, right before Andriy Yarmolenko equalized for Dortmund.

But Leverkusen held on to stay unbeaten across 10 competitive games, while Dortmund's drop in the table continued.

LEAD GROWS

Bayern increased its lead to six points with a hard-fought 3-1 win over promoted Hannover.

Thomas Mueller returned after nearly six weeks out injured, and the Germany forward crossed for Arturo Vidal to break the deadlock after a quarter-hour.

Vidal, who already drew a good save from Philipp Tschauner and struck the post, scored at the third attempt with a header inside the far post. It was his third consecutive game scoring, confirming his improvement under Jupp Heynckes, who asked for more from the Chile midfielder upon his return as coach.

Mueller set up Robert Lewandowski minutes later, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Niclas Fuellkrug had the chance to equalize from the penalty spot. His first attempt - which was successful - was then ruled out for an infringement by a teammate. Sven Ulreich, who conceded the spot kick, saved the second attempt.

But Charlison Benschop equalized with a header off a corner in the 35th.

Kingsley Coman went close after the break and James Rodriguez grazed the crossbar as Bayern pushed for the lead.

Coman finally made the breakthrough midway through the half, taking Mueller's cross with his right boot and firing the ball in at the near post with his left.

Lewandowski wrapped it up late with a penalty.

BRILLIANT LOB

Serge Gnabry scored twice - the second a brilliant lob from near the halfway line - in a 4-0 win for Hoffenheim over second-place Leipzig.

Max Kruse fired Werder Bremen to a 1-0 win over Stuttgart, and Augsburg won 3-1 at Mainz.

Schalke could reclaim second place later with a victory over winless Cologne.

