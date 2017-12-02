Boil advisory lifted for OMU customers, Daviess Co. residents

The boil water advisory has been lifted for customers of Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU).

A news release from OMU said the advisory was lifted on Saturday for its customers as well as those customers with the three water districts in Daviess County. The release states during the advisory, no contamination was found in the system.

The advisory was put in place as a precaution after the water system experienced a drop in water pressure.

