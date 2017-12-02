Bullitt County student completes JROTC drill meet despite brain cancer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - North Bullitt High School student Jesse Schott is battling cancer for a third time.

That didn't stop him from competing in a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps drill meet on Saturday.

“I would rather be here, with my team, than in that hospital bed,” Schott said.

Schott, a sophomore, recently returned to school after 10 chemotherapy treatments.

This time, his diagnosis was brain cancer. Doctors said the chemotherapy treatments were not successful.

"To be here with all the ROTC cadets just makes me happy," Schott said.

According to his grandparents, Kyle and Margie Schott, Schott's life changed when he developed a love for JROTC a year ago.

Even with the diagnosis and failed treatments, Kyle and Margie wanted their grandson to develop passions like any other teenager. Jesse has found joy and support from his JROTC teammates and their first sergeant.

"He is a role model to me, an inspiration to me and my family, the school, the community," North Bullitt High School army instructor Gene Siler said.

