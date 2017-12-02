Bragging rights: No. 21 Xavier beats No. 11 Cincinnati 89-76

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Xavier's J.P. Macura (55) shoots against Cincinnati's Kyle Washington (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Cincinnati.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin, left, argues with a referee after being assessed a technical foul in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Cincinnati.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Cincinnati's Gary Clark, center, and Xavier's J.P. Macura (55) battle for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Cincinnati.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Xavier head coach Chris Mack works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Cincinnati.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Xavier's Tyrique Jones (0) dunks in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Cincinnati.

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Trevon Bluiett had another big performance against Xavier's crosstown rival, scoring 28 points, and the 21st-ranked Musketeers ran away to an 89-76 victory over No. 11 Cincinnati on Saturday, their eighth victory in the last 11 games of the series.

There were three technical fouls and animosity at the end. Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin was yelling as he was led away from the postgame handshake line by an official and an assistant coach.

The Musketeers (7-1) led by 17 midway through the first half by dominating every aspect. They pushed the lead to 23 in the second half. Cincinnati's Jacob Evans III hit four straight shots that cut it to 80-72 with 1:26 to go, but Bluiett hit a pair of free throws that put it away. Evans had a team-high 23 points.

The Bearcats (7-1) hadn't faced a ranked team all season, and they came apart against Xavier's man-to-man defense and patient offense. They haven't won at Xavier since 2001, when Bob Huggins was the coach. They've dropped seven straight at the Cintas Center.

Blueitt had 40 points last season in Cincinnati's home-court win. He put his imprint on the game with an early 3-pointer and finished it with free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati hadn't faced a quality opponent, so the rivalry game was the first chance for Cronin to get a read on his team's weaknesses. The Musketeers exposed them in the first half while pulling out to a 17-point lead, taking Cincinnati's top scorers out of the game.

Xavier lost last season's rivalry game because it didn't box out, allowing Cincinnati to get 19 offensive rebounds and 30 second-chance points. The Musketeers dominated this one even though top rebounder Tyrique Jones missed most of the second half after going to the locker room. Xavier finished with a 45-27 edge in rebounds.

TEED UP

Cronin, Cincinnati's Trevor Moore and Xavier's J.P. Macura got technical fouls late in the first half.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati has a week off. The Bearcats play No. 6 Florida next Saturday in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center.

Xavier hosts Kent State on Wednesday. The Musketeers have won seven straight and are 13-4 all-time against the Golden Flashes.

___

More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.