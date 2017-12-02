South Carolina State player collapses in loss at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A South Carolina State player collapsed on the court and was taken to a hospital during the first half of the Bulldogs' 103-71 loss at North Carolina State on Saturday.

Team spokesman Kendrick Lewis said Tyvoris Solomon was "stable and conscious." Emergency medical personnel administered chest compressions before he was removed from the court on a stretcher.

Solomon collapsed near the bench at the 13:08 mark. The arena went silent. Cries rang out from people around the Bulldogs' bench as staff members fanned Solomon with a jacket.

The game resumed after a 40-minute delay. Lewis said S.C. State coach Murray Garvin went with Solomon to the hospital. Assistant Rio Pitt led the team for the rest of the game.

Lennard Freeman scored 19 points and Omer Yurtseven added 17 to lead the Wolfpack (7-2).

Donte Wright scored 16 points and Rayshawn Neal had 12 for the Bulldogs (1-7).

BIG PICTURE

S.C. State: The Bulldogs competed hard in difficult circumstances after Solomon was stricken. They trailed 22-5 when Solomon left the arena, but they outscored N.C. State 28-26 over the final 13 minutes of the first half.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack started a string of three consecutive Saturday home games in predictable fashion, dispatching an overmatched opponent. They also joined their home crowd with a standing ovation for the Bulldogs when they returned to the court after Solomon was taken to the hospital.

UP NEXT

S.C. State plays on Tuesday at Presbyterian, which N.C. State defeated 86-68 on Nov. 16.

N.C. State hosts UMKC on Dec. 9 in the Wolfpack's lone game this season at Reynolds Coliseum.

