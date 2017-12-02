Woman hits tree after having a seizure in Graves County

Two people were taken to the hospital after an SUV lost control and hit a tree.

On Friday, December 1, Graves County deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision near the 7000 block of KY 381, just south of Lynnville.

Deputies discovered a silver Chevrolet SUV against a tree at the scene.

27-year-old Brittney Demoss of Palmersville, Tennessee, had a seizure while driving and ran the vehicle off the side of the road.

The vehicle then entered a yard and struck a tree in front of a residence.

Demoss was trapped in her vehicle and had to freed by the Mayfield Fire Department.

She was wearing her seatbelt and her daughter was properly restrained in a child safety seat.

However, she was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center for her injuries along with her daughter.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.