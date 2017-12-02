First responders, businesses team up for 911 Gives Hope Toy Driv - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

First responders, businesses team up for 911 Gives Hope Toy Drive

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Saturday was the annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive in Henderson. 

Several area first responders and local businesses teamed up to collect as many toys as they could for children in local hospitals and organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House. 

Corporal Anthony Willett with the Henderson County Sheriff's Department said it's an honor to give back to the children.

Throughout the day, several truckloads full of toys were donated.

