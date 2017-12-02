Teague lead's balanced Ball State past IUPUI 83-64

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Tahjai Teague scored 14 points and led a balanced Ball State team past IUPUI 83-64 on Saturday.

Five players reached double figures for the Cardinals (4-4) with Trey Moses and Kyle Mallers scoring 12 apiece, Tayler Persons and Sean Sellers 11 each. Ball State made 31 of 58 field goals (53 percent) and knocked down 10 3-pointers, Sellers leading with three.

Ball State dominated the paint, outscoring IUPUI 40-28 inside and 14-6 on second-chance points, with a 36-30 rebounding edge winning its third straight game. Mallers double-doubled with 11 rebounds and Persons led with five assists.

IUPUI (2-4) was led by Ron Patterson's 14 points and 11 more from T.J. Henderson. The Jaguars led briefly in the early going, but trailed 41-23 by halftime as they were held to 29-percent shooting (9-31). IUPUI did respond with a 41-point second half, but never got closer than 15 points.

