Police: Man charged with attempted murder after brawl with weapon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police said a man was charged with attempted murder Saturday morning after allegedly telling the victim it was his last day on earth.

It happened on the 3700 block of Hikes Avenue in West Buechel.

The suspect, Ronald Montgomery, allegedly drove up and down the street before stopping in front of the victim's home.

When approached, authorities said Montgomery removed a weapon from his trunk, pointed it at the victim and stated "This is your last day on earth, [expletive]".

As the two approached each other, the victim grabbed the weapon. The suspect tried to point the weapon at the victim and pull the trigger, the police report said.

During the struggle, the weapon went off.

When the victim grabbed the weapon, Montgomery said "Don't kill me, I'm your cousin," according to the arrest slip.

As Montgomery attempted to drive away, the victim tried to stop him by firing several shots.

According to police, when they arrived at the victim's home, Montgomery had a bruise on his chest from the gunshot.

