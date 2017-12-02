Manhunt for Owensboro fugitive ends

A week-long manhunt for an Owensboro fugitive has come to an end.

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Daviess County Sheriff's Deputies found and arrested 41-year-old Gordon Cline, of Owensboro, on a Parole Violation warrant and meth-related charge.

Deputies said Cline is a dangerous fugitive with a long criminal history.

We're told police have been searching for Cline for days. That search led to a police chase on Highway 231 earlier this week.

We're told some of his associates were arrested. However, Cline wasn't in the car during the chase.

The sheriff's office told us the U.S. Marshals found Cline at a home in western Owensboro. They said he got into a car, and the task force followed him to another home on West 2nd Street.

We're told he surrendered without incident when confronted and was taken to the Daviess County jail.

Deputies told us the original charge on the parole violation came from an incident in June 2009 where Cline was trying to burglarize a home in Daviess County, officials said.

We're told he was interrupted by deputies and fired at one of them. Officials said the deputy returned fire, and several shots were fired back and forth before the deputy hit Cline.

Cline was taken to the hospital, then the Daviess County jail.

He was later found guilty of Attempted Murder, Wanton Endangerment, and several other charges.

