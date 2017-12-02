Police: 2 dead, 3 injured in Grayson Co. crash

Two people have died as a result of the crash. (Source: Matt Lasley, Editor of the Grayson County News Gazette)

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Two people are dead and three are injured after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the Grayson Co. Sheriff's Office.

Police say they were called to mile-marker 93 on the Western Kentucky Parkway around 2:20.

According to police, the driver of a Nissan Armada, 43-year-old Charles Martin, of Benton, KY, was traveling east when he veered slightly off the road and into the median. He then over corrected, traveled across both eastbound lanes before hitting an embankment head on. Martin traveled a short distance down the embankment and then rolled side to side several times, police said.

Six people were in the vehicle, and none of them were wearing seat belts. Several of the passengers were ejected during the crash, according to police.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

One passenger, 42-year-old Melanie Wiles, also of Benton, KY, was rushed to the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Two other victims were flown to University Hospital, while another passenger was flown to an unknown hospital, all suffering from critical injuries. Another passenger was taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center by private car, but suffered no injuries.

Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.