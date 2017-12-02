Police: Two dead and three injured after Grayson Co. car crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Two dead and three injured after Grayson Co. car crash

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Two people are dead and three are injured after a car accident on Saturday afternoon, according to the Grayson Co. Sherrif's Office. 

It happened on Western Kentucky Parkway at 93 MM. 

Police said the call came in at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

Six people were in the vehicle, according to police. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger, a female, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Three other people in the car were flown to UofL hospital with unknown injuries. 

Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor. 

The Kentucky State Police are still investigating and attempting to reconstruct the scene.

