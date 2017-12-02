Police: Two dead and three injured after Grayson Co. car crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Two people are dead and three are injured after a car accident on Saturday afternoon, according to the Grayson Co. Sherrif's Office.

It happened on Western Kentucky Parkway at 93 MM.

Police said the call came in at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Six people were in the vehicle, according to police. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger, a female, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three other people in the car were flown to UofL hospital with unknown injuries.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Child safety and cars

+ KY Congressman weighs in on GOP tax plan's passage

+ Consumer Reports clarifies what cold and flu labels really mean

Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

The Kentucky State Police are still investigating and attempting to reconstruct the scene.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.