Saturday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bethesda Christian 60, Knightstown 35

Delta 53, Bluffton 38

Ev. Mater Dei 80, Perry Central 37

Fort Wayne Smith Academy 54, S. Bend Career Academy 42

S. Bend Adams 71, Ft. Wayne Northrop 67

S. Central (Elizabeth) 56, Union (Dugger) 30

Salem 56, Henryville 39

Banks of Wabash Tournament Consolation

Rockville 79, Turkey Run 57

Lafayette Tournament Seventh Place

Frankfort 45, Benton Central 37

Fifth Place

Lafayette Harrison 69, Twin Lakes 53

Third Place

McCutcheon 86, Lafayette Catholic 42

Taylorsville Tip-Off Classic

Oldham Co., Ky. 96, Rock Creek Academy 66

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Attica 56, Crawfordsville 27

Avon 73, Danville 72, OT

Batesville 50, Shelbyville 36

Benton Central 55, Lafayette Catholic 27

Blue River 50, Wes-Del 43

Carroll (Flora) 49, Fountain Central 28

Cascade 61, Brown Co. 53

Clinton Central 43, Covington 35

Clinton Prairie 76, Frontier 14

Columbus North 53, Terre Haute South 45

Corydon 46, Silver Creek 38

Covenant Christian 65, Guerin Catholic 40

E. Central 62, Jennings Co. 38

Eastbrook 59, Muncie Burris 26

Eastern Hancock 50, Liberty Christian 21

Elkhart Central 59, New Prairie 32

Elkhart Christian 49, Clinton Christian 41

Fairfield 43, Prairie Hts. 29

Ft. Wayne South 86, Jay Co. 60

Greensburg 65, Connersville 45

Hamilton Southeastern 73, Greenfield 46

Indpls N. Central 66, Noblesville 45

Jac-Cen-Del 68, S. Dearborn 50

Knox 40, Triton 36

Kokomo 42, Peru 31

Kouts 53, Hanover Central 31

Lafayette Harrison 56, Anderson 34

Lakeland Christian 77, Hamilton 18

Lakewood Park 36, Bethany Christian 30

Lawrenceburg 55, Milan 52

Madison-Grant 63, Blackford 27

Marion 63, McCutcheon 52

Martinsville 69, Greenwood 41

Michigan City Marquette 60, Fremd, Ill. 40

Montini, Ill. 57, Heritage Christian 49

Mooresville 59, Dixie Heights, Ky. 45

Morgan Twp. 74, Lake Station 50

Morristown 37, Union Co. 36

N. Central (Farmersburg) 63, Bloomfield 46

N. Miami 65, Whitko 29

N. Montgomery 54, Frankfort 42

N. Posey 52, Carmi White County, Ill. 40

New Albany 59, Bedford N. Lawrence 57

New Palestine 44, Delta 18

Northeastern 40, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 31

Northridge 57, Ft. Wayne Snider 32

Northwestern 42, Highlands, Ky. 25

Oldenburg 58, S. Decatur 53

Owen Valley 63, Monrovia 31

Paoli 58, Henryville 35

Pendleton Hts. 51, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 39

Rossville 52, Tri-County 37

Seeger 47, Southmont 40

Shoals 46, Borden 42, OT

Speedway 49, Indpls Broad Ripple 34

Tindley 99, Gary 21st Century 15

Union City 55, Knightstown 48

W. Lafayette 47, Tipton 41

W. Vigo 37, Union (Dugger) 31

Warsaw 48, Portage 34

Watseka (coop), Ill. 56, S. Newton 44

Western Boone 68, Indpls Chatard 54

Westfield 42, Rushville 35

Zionsville 92, Indpls Ritter 34

Cass County Tournament Consolation

Pioneer 41, Caston 39

Fremd Tournament

Carmel 63, Rock Island, Ill. 42

Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 54, S. Bend St. Joseph's 42

