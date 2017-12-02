Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 36, Orleans 33
Bethesda Christian 60, Knightstown 35
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, Goshen 39
Clinton Prairie 66, Seeger 54
Cloverdale 69, Southmont 61
Columbus North 58, Martinsville 47
Connersville 35, Shelbyville 34
Delta 53, Bluffton 38
Eastern (Greentown) 58, Eastbrook 35
Eastern Hancock 60, Wes-Del 40
Ev. Mater Dei 80, Perry Central 37
Fort Wayne Smith Academy 54, S. Bend Career Academy 42
Fountain Central 58, N. Montgomery 50
Franklin Co. 53, Centerville 43
Ft. Wayne Wayne 75, Jeffersonville 58
Greenfield 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 40
Indpls Ben Davis 66, Southport 41
Indpls Pike 65, Crown Point 60
Knox 45, Peru 30
Lapel 70, Madison-Grant 46
LaVille 71, Rochester 41
Mitchell 61, Eastern (Greene) 47
Mooresville 62, Terre Haute South 40
New Palestine 52, Rushville 42
Oak Hill 83, Taylor 42
Plainfield 56, Avon 39
Prairie Hts. 43, Bethany Christian 30
Rossville 80, N. White 43
S. Bend Adams 71, Ft. Wayne Northrop 67
S. Central (Elizabeth) 56, Union (Dugger) 30
S. Vermillion 45, Clay City 27
Salem 56, Henryville 39
Silver Creek 93, Jennings Co. 47
Southwestern (Hanover) 63, Borden 26
Sullivan 59, Shakamak 45
Triton Central 43, Southwestern (Shelby) 38
University 61, Speedway 36
W. Noble 39, Wawasee 33
Warren Central 74, Franklin Central 42
Zionsville 77, Western Boone 50
|Banks of Wabash Tournament
|Consolation
Rockville 79, Turkey Run 57
|Championship
N. Vermillion 65, Riverton Parke 51
|Lafayette Tournament
|Seventh Place
Frankfort 45, Benton Central 37
|Fifth Place
Lafayette Harrison 69, Twin Lakes 53
|Third Place
McCutcheon 86, Lafayette Catholic 42
|Taylorsville Tip-Off Classic
Oldham Co., Ky. 96, Rock Creek Academy 66
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Attica 56, Crawfordsville 27
Avon 73, Danville 72, OT
Batesville 50, Shelbyville 36
Bellmont 62, DeKalb 10
Benton Central 55, Lafayette Catholic 27
Blue River 50, Wes-Del 43
Bluffton 59, Southern Wells 46
Carroll (Flora) 49, Fountain Central 28
Cascade 61, Brown Co. 53
Clinton Central 43, Covington 35
Clinton Prairie 76, Frontier 14
Columbus North 53, Terre Haute South 45
Corydon 46, Silver Creek 38
Covenant Christian 65, Guerin Catholic 40
Crawford Co. 54, Clarksville 33
E. Central 62, Jennings Co. 38
Eastbrook 59, Muncie Burris 26
Eastern Hancock 50, Liberty Christian 21
Eastside 47, Garrett 28
Elkhart Central 59, New Prairie 32
Elkhart Christian 49, Clinton Christian 41
Fairfield 43, Prairie Hts. 29
Ft. Wayne Concordia 40, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 16
Ft. Wayne South 86, Jay Co. 60
Greensburg 65, Connersville 45
Hamilton Southeastern 73, Greenfield 46
Indpls N. Central 66, Noblesville 45
Jac-Cen-Del 68, S. Dearborn 50
Jeffersonville 65, Floyd Central 25
Knox 40, Triton 36
Kokomo 42, Peru 31
Kouts 53, Hanover Central 31
Lafayette Harrison 56, Anderson 34
Lakeland Christian 77, Hamilton 18
Lakewood Park 36, Bethany Christian 30
Lawrenceburg 55, Milan 52
Madison-Grant 63, Blackford 27
Marion 63, McCutcheon 52
Martinsville 69, Greenwood 41
Michigan City Marquette 60, Fremd, Ill. 40
Montini, Ill. 57, Heritage Christian 49
Mooresville 59, Dixie Heights, Ky. 45
Morgan Twp. 74, Lake Station 50
Morristown 37, Union Co. 36
N. Central (Farmersburg) 63, Bloomfield 46
N. Miami 65, Whitko 29
N. Montgomery 54, Frankfort 42
N. Posey 52, Carmi White County, Ill. 40
New Albany 59, Bedford N. Lawrence 57
New Palestine 44, Delta 18
Northeastern 40, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 31
Northridge 57, Ft. Wayne Snider 32
Northwestern 42, Highlands, Ky. 25
Oldenburg 58, S. Decatur 53
Owen Valley 63, Monrovia 31
Paoli 58, Henryville 35
Pendleton Hts. 51, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 39
Rossville 52, Tri-County 37
Seeger 47, Southmont 40
Shoals 46, Borden 42, OT
Speedway 49, Indpls Broad Ripple 34
Tindley 99, Gary 21st Century 15
Trinity Lutheran 42, Providence 41
Union City 55, Knightstown 48
W. Lafayette 47, Tipton 41
W. Vigo 37, Union (Dugger) 31
Warsaw 48, Portage 34
Watseka (coop), Ill. 56, S. Newton 44
Western Boone 68, Indpls Chatard 54
Westfield 42, Rushville 35
Zionsville 92, Indpls Ritter 34
|Cass County Tournament
|Consolation
Pioneer 41, Caston 39
|Fremd Tournament
Carmel 63, Rock Island, Ill. 42
Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 54, S. Bend St. Joseph's 42
Michigan City Marquette 60, Fremd, Ill. 40
|N. Daviess Tournament
|First Round
Dubois 33, Tecumseh 29
