Bellarmine takes conference opener

Bellarmine University Release - LOUISVILLE, Ky.-The No. 3 Bellarmine Knights rolled to a 78-59 victory over Lewis in their 2017-18 Great Lakes Valley Conference debut today at Knights Hall.



Bellarmine, which improved to 7-0 on the season, led from wire-to-wire and by as many as 27 in the second half. Fueling much of the Knights' success was outstanding shooting from three-point range. Bellarmine knocked down 12 of 26 shots from downtown while the Flyers made just five of 15.



Overall, the Knights shot 52.8 percent from the floor with Bellarmine utilizing its hallmark crisp passing to total 21 assists on 28 made baskets.



"I am really proud of our guys," said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport. "We were able to play 14 players tonight against a team that took Southern Indiana to overtime on Thursday."



Davenport added that the Knights had just completed an arduous 2,900-mile road trip the week before and the team had the added stress of end-of-the-semester academic requirements.



"Tonight all we wanted to do was to defend as a family-that means for and with each other-and attack as a family...and we did. I think the 21 assists is indicative of that."