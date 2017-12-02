Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 36, Orleans 33

Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Terre Haute North 67, OT

Bethesda Christian 60, Knightstown 35

Blackford 79, Blue River 64

Bremen 44, S. Central (Union Mills) 32

Brownsburg 44, Culver Academy 31

Carmel 59, Pendleton Hts. 28

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, Goshen 39

Center Grove 77, Bloomington North 68

Chesterton 58, Lowell 50

Christian Academy 66, New Washington 27

Clinton Prairie 66, Seeger 54

Cloverdale 69, Southmont 61

Columbus North 58, Martinsville 47

Connersville 35, Shelbyville 34

Crothersville 48, Shoals 47

Delta 53, Bluffton 38

Eastern (Greentown) 58, Eastbrook 35

Eastern Hancock 60, Wes-Del 40

Edinburgh 70, Waldron 34

Ev. Mater Dei 80, Perry Central 37

Fort Wayne Smith Academy 54, S. Bend Career Academy 42

Fountain Central 58, N. Montgomery 50

Franklin Co. 53, Centerville 43

Frankton 51, Tipton 49

Ft. Wayne Snider 63, Fishers 61

Ft. Wayne South 55, Jay Co. 38

Glenn 48, Oregon-Davis 23

Greenfield 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 40

Hamilton Hts. 59, Guerin Catholic 52

Hamilton Southeastern 75, Ft. Wayne North 67, OT

Hanover Central 88, N. Judson 59

Heritage Christian 68, Indpls Ritter 59

Heritage Hills 66, Dubois 63

Huntington North 44, Warsaw 36

Indpls Ben Davis 66, Southport 41

Indpls Pike 65, Crown Point 60

Indpls Roncalli 90, Covenant Christian 47

Indpls Shortridge 60, Liberty Christian 39

Jeffersonville 75, Ft. Wayne Wayne 58

Knox 45, Peru 30

Lapel 70, Madison-Grant 46

LaVille 71, Rochester 41

Linton 64, Vincennes 47

Madison Shawe 70, Columbus Christian 60

Marion 65, Homestead 64, OT

Mishawaka Marian 54, Ft. Wayne Luers 42

Mitchell 61, Eastern (Greene) 47

Mooresville 62, Terre Haute South 40

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Decatur Central 52

Munster 67, Hammond Morton 59

N. Daviess 49, Washington 40

N. Decatur 68, S. Ripley 63

New Palestine 52, Rushville 42

Northwestern 45, Mississinewa 43

Oak Hill 83, Taylor 42

Paoli 77, Lanesville 64

Plainfield 56, Avon 39

Prairie Hts. 43, Bethany Christian 30

Rossville 80, N. White 43

S. Bend Adams 71, Ft. Wayne Northrop 67

S. Central (Elizabeth) 56, Union (Dugger) 30

S. Vermillion 45, Clay City 27

Salem 56, Henryville 39

Shenandoah 59, Alexandria 52

Silver Creek 93, Jennings Co. 47

Southwestern (Hanover) 63, Borden 26

Sullivan 59, Shakamak 45

Triton Central 43, Southwestern (Shelby) 38

University 61, Speedway 36

Valparaiso 66, Mishawaka 58

W. Noble 39, Wawasee 33

Warren Central 74, Franklin Central 42

White River Valley 44, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36

Wood Memorial 55, Tecumseh 44

Zionsville 77, Western Boone 50

Banks of Wabash Tournament Consolation

Rockville 79, Turkey Run 57

Championship

N. Vermillion 65, Riverton Parke 51

Lafayette Tournament Seventh Place

Frankfort 45, Benton Central 37

Fifth Place

Lafayette Harrison 69, Twin Lakes 53

Third Place

McCutcheon 86, Lafayette Catholic 42

Championship

Lafayette Jeff 41, W. Lafayette 40

Taylorsville Tip-Off Classic

Oldham Co., Ky. 96, Rock Creek Academy 66

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Attica 56, Crawfordsville 27

Avon 73, Danville 72, OT

Batesville 50, Shelbyville 36

Bellmont 62, DeKalb 10

Benton Central 55, Lafayette Catholic 27

Blue River 50, Wes-Del 43

Bluffton 59, Southern Wells 46

Carroll (Flora) 49, Fountain Central 28

Cascade 61, Brown Co. 53

Charlestown 58, Scottsburg 48

Clinton Central 43, Covington 35

Clinton Prairie 76, Frontier 14

Columbus North 53, Terre Haute South 45

Corydon 46, Silver Creek 38

Covenant Christian 65, Guerin Catholic 40

Crawford Co. 54, Clarksville 33

Crown Point 62, Hobart 23

E. Central 62, Jennings Co. 38

E. Noble 55, New Haven 41

Eastbrook 59, Muncie Burris 26

Eastern (Pekin) 45, Brownstown 37

Eastern Hancock 50, Liberty Christian 21

Eastside 47, Garrett 28

Elkhart Central 59, New Prairie 32

Elkhart Christian 49, Clinton Christian 41

Fairfield 43, Prairie Hts. 29

Ft. Wayne Concordia 40, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 16

Ft. Wayne South 86, Jay Co. 60

Greensburg 65, Connersville 45

Hamilton Southeastern 73, Greenfield 46

Indian Creek 42, Indianapolis Attucks 34

Indpls N. Central 66, Noblesville 45

Jac-Cen-Del 68, S. Dearborn 50

Jeffersonville 65, Floyd Central 25

Knox 40, Triton 36

Kokomo 42, Peru 31

Kouts 53, Hanover Central 31

Lafayette Harrison 56, Anderson 34

Lakeland 51, Fremont 43

Lakeland Christian 77, Hamilton 18

Lakewood Park 36, Bethany Christian 30

LaPorte 55, Concord 42

Lawrenceburg 55, Milan 52

Leo 45, Columbia City 43, OT

Madison-Grant 63, Blackford 27

Manchester 38, Northfield 27

Marion 63, McCutcheon 52

Martinsville 69, Greenwood 41

Michigan City Marquette 60, Fremd, Ill. 40

Monroe Central 58, Winchester 47

Montini, Ill. 57, Heritage Christian 49

Mooresville 59, Dixie Heights, Ky. 45

Morgan Twp. 74, Lake Station 50

Morristown 37, Union Co. 36

N. Central (Farmersburg) 63, Bloomfield 46

N. Knox 45, S. Knox 37

N. Miami 65, Whitko 29

N. Montgomery 54, Frankfort 42

N. Posey 52, Carmi White County, Ill. 40

New Albany 59, Bedford N. Lawrence 57

New Palestine 44, Delta 18

Northeastern 40, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 31

Northridge 57, Ft. Wayne Snider 32

Northwestern 42, Highlands, Ky. 25

Oldenburg 58, S. Decatur 53

Owen Valley 63, Monrovia 31

Paoli 58, Henryville 35

Pendleton Hts. 51, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 39

Rochester 61, Southwood 30

Rossville 52, Tri-County 37

S. Adams 43, Heritage 38

Seeger 47, Southmont 40

Shoals 46, Borden 42, OT

Speedway 49, Indpls Broad Ripple 34

Tindley 99, Gary 21st Century 15

Tippecanoe Valley 59, Wabash 53

Trinity Lutheran 42, Providence 41

Union City 55, Knightstown 48

Valparaiso 47, Highland 39

W. Lafayette 47, Tipton 41

W. Vigo 37, Union (Dugger) 31

Warsaw 48, Portage 34

Watseka (coop), Ill. 56, S. Newton 44

Western Boone 68, Indpls Chatard 54

Westfield 42, Rushville 35

Westview 54, Churubusco 20

Zionsville 92, Indpls Ritter 34

Cass County Tournament Consolation

Pioneer 41, Caston 39

Fremd Tournament

Carmel 63, Rock Island, Ill. 42

Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 54, S. Bend St. Joseph's 42

Michigan City Marquette 60, Fremd, Ill. 40

N. Daviess Tournament First Round

Dubois 33, Tecumseh 29

Championship

Dubois 42, Rock Creek Academy 29

