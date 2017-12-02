Build-A-Bed project helps students get a good night's sleep

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Fifty-four students in Clark County received beds to sleep in on Saturday thanks to the Build-A-Bed project.

Volunteers assembled wooden bed frames at the Mark Fetter Learning Center on Saturday afternoon. The beds were gifted to Clark County kids who previously didn't have a bed to sleep in.

Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Andy Melin said it's important to note how sleep affects children academically.

"Everyone here probably had a pretty good night's sleep last night, they had a bed to sleep on. And when you put it in perspective for these people that we have 54 students at least, at minimum that did not have a bed to sleep on last night, it sort of motivates them to do the work today, that needs to be done," Melin said.

Metro United Way President/CEO Theresa Reno-Weber said in a statement that:

"The Build-A-Bed project demonstrates what it looks like when community and corporate partners team up to make a change. No one individual or organization can do it alone, but together, we will win our fight for every individual, child and family to achieve their full potential."

The project is a partnership between the Metro United Way, Communities in Schools and Clark County Schools.

Greater Clark also offers free and reduced lunch and after-school care.

