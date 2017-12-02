Watch 2017's only Supermoon Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Those looking to the sky Sunday night will see 2017's first and last supermoon.

Supermoons occur when a full moon coincides with the moon's perigee, or when the point in the moon's orbit when it's closest to the Earth. In general, the combination makes the moon appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter, according to Space.com.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The moon will become completely full at 10:47 a.m. EST on Sunday but will reach perigee at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

In Louisville, the full moon will rise at 5:53 p.m. Saturday. Moonset will be at 7:22 a.m. Sunday. Experts say the best time to watch the supermoon is after sunset and right before the sunrise.

The moon's orbit is not perfectly circular so its distance from Earth varies; the moon sits anywhere between 252,000 and 226,000 miles from Earth.

Sunday's supermoon is also called the Full Cold Moon since it is the first full moon in December. This supermoon will be the first in the series of three consecutive full moon supermoons; the next two to happen in January 2018.

Send us your supermoon photos on our Facebook page or on twitter @wave3news.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.