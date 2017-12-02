Light Up St. Matthews brings holiday spirit to Brown Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. Matthews neighborhood kicked off the holidays in Brown Park on Saturday with Light Up St. Matthews.

Visitors were treated to hot cocoa, cookies, an inflatable snow globes and ice skating. Kids wrote letters to Santa that will be shipped directly to the North Pole, courtesy of the Park Community Credit Union.

Santa was also on hand for free photos with little ones.

Volunteers spent months preparing for the event, which is a decades-long tradition in St. Matthews.

"We have a group of volunteers that started literally the Monday after Halloween. And have been working every day, getting the lights up, testing the lights, make sure that all of them are operating and functioning properly," Chamber of St. Matthews Executive Director Michael Chesser said.

