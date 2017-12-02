Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 36, Orleans 33
Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Terre Haute North 67, OT
Bethesda Christian 60, Knightstown 35
Blackford 79, Blue River 64
Bremen 44, S. Central (Union Mills) 32
Brownsburg 44, Culver Academy 31
Carmel 59, Pendleton Hts. 28
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, Goshen 39
Cascade 55, Brown Co. 41
Center Grove 77, Bloomington North 68
Chesterton 58, Lowell 50
Christian Academy 66, New Washington 27
Clinton Prairie 66, Seeger 54
Cloverdale 69, Southmont 61
Columbus East 51, Noblesville 44
Columbus North 58, Martinsville 47
Connersville 35, Shelbyville 34
Crothersville 48, Shoals 47
Daleville 65, Elwood 61
Delta 53, Bluffton 38
Eastern (Greentown) 58, Eastbrook 35
Eastern Hancock 60, Wes-Del 40
Edgewood 75, Greenwood Christian 71, OT
Edinburgh 70, Waldron 34
Ev. Mater Dei 80, Perry Central 37
Faith Christian 58, Frontier 36
Forest Park 55, Tell City 22
Fort Wayne Smith Academy 54, S. Bend Career Academy 42
Fountain Central 58, N. Montgomery 50
Franklin Co. 53, Centerville 43
Frankton 51, Tipton 49
Ft. Wayne Snider 63, Fishers 61
Ft. Wayne South 55, Jay Co. 38
Glenn 48, Oregon-Davis 23
Greenfield 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 40
Hamilton Hts. 59, Guerin Catholic 52
Hamilton Southeastern 75, Ft. Wayne North 67, OT
Hammond Noll 63, Calumet 51
Hanover Central 88, N. Judson 59
Heritage Christian 68, Indpls Ritter 59
Heritage Hills 66, Dubois 63
Huntington North 44, Warsaw 36
Indpls Attucks 70, Danville 58
Indpls Ben Davis 66, Southport 41
Indpls Brebeuf 99, Indpls Herron 34
Indpls Pike 65, Crown Point 60
Indpls Roncalli 90, Covenant Christian 47
Indpls Shortridge 60, Liberty Christian 39
Jeffersonville 75, Ft. Wayne Wayne 58
Knox 45, Peru 30
Kouts 72, Kankakee Valley 27
Lake Station 73, Griffith 68
Lakeland Christian 57, Hamilton 46
Lapel 70, Madison-Grant 46
LaPorte 57, New Prairie 49
LaVille 71, Rochester 41
Linton 64, Vincennes 47
Madison Shawe 70, Columbus Christian 60
Marion 65, Homestead 64, OT
Milan 58, Lawrenceburg 55, 2OT
Mishawaka Marian 54, Ft. Wayne Luers 42
Mitchell 61, Eastern (Greene) 47
Mooresville 62, Terre Haute South 40
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Decatur Central 52
Munster 67, Hammond Morton 59
N. Daviess 49, Washington 40
N. Decatur 68, S. Ripley 63
New Albany 96, Ev. Harrison 59
New Castle 72, Anderson 64
New Palestine 52, Rushville 42
Northwestern 45, Mississinewa 43
Oak Hill 83, Taylor 42
Owen Valley 41, W. Vigo 37
Paoli 77, Lanesville 64
Plainfield 56, Avon 39
Portage 51, S. Bend Clay 49
Prairie Hts. 43, Bethany Christian 30
Princeton 66, Pike Central 62
Providence Cristo Rey 62, Seton Catholic 48
Rising Sun 85, S. Decatur 43
River Forest 74, Wheeler 59
Rossville 80, N. White 43
S. Bend Adams 71, Ft. Wayne Northrop 67
S. Bend Riley 69, Merrillville 56
S. Bend St. Joseph's 72, Michigan City Marquette 70
S. Central (Elizabeth) 56, Union (Dugger) 30
S. Newton 46, Delphi 39
S. Putnam 77, Eminence 45
S. Vermillion 45, Clay City 27
Salem 56, Henryville 39
Seymour 72, Franklin 65
Shenandoah 59, Alexandria 52
Sheridan 60, Anderson Prep Academy 41
Silver Creek 93, Jennings Co. 47
Southwestern (Hanover) 63, Borden 26
Springs Valley 80, Medora 7
Sullivan 59, Shakamak 45
Triton Central 43, Southwestern (Shelby) 38
Union City 46, Randolph Southern 38
University 61, Speedway 36
Valparaiso 66, Mishawaka 58
W. Noble 39, Wawasee 33
Warren Central 74, Franklin Central 42
White River Valley 44, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36
Wood Memorial 55, Tecumseh 44
Zionsville 77, Western Boone 50
|Banks of Wabash Tournament
|Consolation
Rockville 79, Turkey Run 57
|Championship
N. Vermillion 65, Riverton Parke 51
|Lafayette Tournament
|Seventh Place
Frankfort 45, Benton Central 37
|Fifth Place
Lafayette Harrison 69, Twin Lakes 53
|Third Place
McCutcheon 86, Lafayette Catholic 42
|Championship
Lafayette Jeff 41, W. Lafayette 40
|Taylorsville Tip-Off Classic
Oldham Co., Ky. 96, Rock Creek Academy 66
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
E. Central vs. Richmond, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Attica 56, Crawfordsville 27
Avon 73, Danville 72, OT
Batesville 50, Shelbyville 36
Bellmont 62, DeKalb 10
Benton Central 55, Lafayette Catholic 27
Blue River 50, Wes-Del 43
Bluffton 59, Southern Wells 46
Carroll (Flora) 49, Fountain Central 28
Cascade 61, Brown Co. 53
Castle 58, Ev. Memorial 45
Charlestown 58, Scottsburg 48
Christian Academy 44, Switzerland Co. 42
Clinton Central 43, Covington 35
Clinton Prairie 76, Frontier 14
Columbus North 53, Terre Haute South 45
Corydon 46, Silver Creek 38
Covenant Christian 65, Guerin Catholic 40
Crawford Co. 54, Clarksville 33
Crown Point 62, Hobart 23
E. Central 62, Jennings Co. 38
E. Chicago Central 47, Andrean 33
E. Noble 55, New Haven 41
Eastbrook 59, Muncie Burris 26
Eastern (Pekin) 45, Brownstown 37
Eastern Hancock 50, Liberty Christian 21
Eastside 47, Garrett 28
Elkhart Central 59, New Prairie 32
Elkhart Christian 49, Clinton Christian 41
Elkhart Memorial 52, Merrillville 47
Fairfield 43, Prairie Hts. 29
Ft. Wayne Concordia 40, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 16
Ft. Wayne South 86, Jay Co. 60
Greensburg 65, Connersville 45
Hamilton Southeastern 73, Greenfield 46
Indian Creek 42, Indianapolis Attucks 34
Indpls N. Central 66, Noblesville 45
Jac-Cen-Del 68, S. Dearborn 50
Jasper 36, Southridge 25
Jeffersonville 65, Floyd Central 25
Knox 40, Triton 36
Kokomo 42, Peru 31
Kouts 53, Hanover Central 31
LaCrosse 53, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 39
Lafayette Harrison 56, Anderson 34
Lakeland 51, Fremont 43
Lakeland Christian 77, Hamilton 18
Lakewood Park 36, Bethany Christian 30
LaPorte 55, Concord 42
Lawrenceburg 55, Milan 52
Leo 45, Columbia City 43, OT
Madison-Grant 63, Blackford 27
Manchester 38, Northfield 27
Marion 63, McCutcheon 52
Martinsville 69, Greenwood 41
Michigan City Marquette 60, Fremd, Ill. 40
Mishawaka Marian 71, S. Bend Washington 39
Monroe Central 58, Winchester 47
Montini, Ill. 57, Heritage Christian 49
Mooresville 59, Dixie Heights, Ky. 45
Morgan Twp. 74, Lake Station 50
Morristown 37, Union Co. 36
N. Central (Farmersburg) 63, Bloomfield 46
N. Knox 45, S. Knox 37
N. Miami 65, Whitko 29
N. Montgomery 54, Frankfort 42
N. Posey 52, Carmi White County, Ill. 40
New Albany 59, Bedford N. Lawrence 57
New Palestine 44, Delta 18
Northeastern 40, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 31
Northridge 57, Ft. Wayne Snider 32
Northwestern 42, Highlands, Ky. 25
Oldenburg 58, S. Decatur 53
Owen Valley 63, Monrovia 31
Paoli 58, Henryville 35
Pendleton Hts. 51, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 39
Plymouth 33, Goshen 27
Rensselaer 72, Griffith 32
Rochester 61, Southwood 30
Rossville 52, Tri-County 37
S. Adams 43, Heritage 38
Seeger 47, Southmont 40
Shoals 46, Borden 42, OT
Speedway 49, Indpls Broad Ripple 34
Tindley 99, Gary 21st Century 15
Tippecanoe Valley 59, Wabash 53
Tri-Central 79, Faith Christian 24
Trinity Lutheran 42, Providence 41
Union City 55, Knightstown 48
Valparaiso 47, Highland 39
W. Lafayette 47, Tipton 41
W. Vigo 37, Union (Dugger) 31
Wapahani 58, Randolph Southern 49
Warsaw 48, Portage 34
Watseka (coop), Ill. 56, S. Newton 44
Western Boone 68, Indpls Chatard 54
Westfield 42, Rushville 35
Westview 54, Churubusco 20
Woodlan 46, Adams Central 35
Zionsville 92, Indpls Ritter 34
|Cass County Tournament
|Consolation
Pioneer 41, Caston 39
|Championship
Logansport 85, Cass 55
|Fremd Tournament
Carmel 63, Rock Island, Ill. 42
Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 54, S. Bend St. Joseph's 42
Michigan City Marquette 60, Fremd, Ill. 40
|N. Daviess Tournament
|First Round
Dubois 33, Tecumseh 29
|Championship
Dubois 42, Rock Creek Academy 29
|Western Reserve Tournament
Cle. Hts. Beaumont, Ohio 65, Culver Academy 48
