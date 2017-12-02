Attorney on sexual harassment: “Make your voice known”

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Thomas Clay is representing a woman who made sexual harassment claims against former House Speaker Jeff Hoover.

“You have to be pretty selective about the cases you take and it has to be, it has to be pretty flagr ant,” Clay said.

The Louisville attorney said the cases can be tough.

“You have to prove that the harassment is so severe and so pervasive that that it interferes with the person’s ability to do her job,” Clay said.

The law is specific.

“If anything happened within the five-year period prior to bring the lawsuit then it's fair game,” Clay said.

After five years, actions can only be taken at the administrative level, unless there's some sort of physical assault.

“Such as a rape or groping, or any kind of inappropriate touching, then there can be individual liability,” Clay said.

It seems like every day a new name is released in the national headlines regarding someone participating in sexual harassment.

“I think it's a great thing because for so long there were many people subjected to this kind of mistreatment who just wouldn't come forward for fear of retaliation, losing their job,” Clay said.

Many employers have a plan in place which obligates them to report a claim of harassment.

Clay said if not, or even if you think it's too late, don't.

“Make your voice known,” Clay said.



