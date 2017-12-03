Bardstown Road Aglow lights up The Highlands

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An estimated 60,000 people attended the 32nd annual Bardstown Road Aglow Saturday night in The Highlands neighborhood.

WAVE 3 News' Shannon Cogan led the holiday tree light up.

Shops, restaurants and hangouts on Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue opened their doors to spread holiday spirit.

Many places hosted holiday-themed drinks, food and entertainment.

Participating restaurants in the Holiday Giving Mug campaign served Maker's Mark cocktails in a Maker's mug. A portion of the proceeds went to benefit Apron, Inc., a nonprofit that supports hospitality workers with an injury or illness.

