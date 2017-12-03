Cov Cath wins state championship

The Covington Catholic football team completed the first perfect season in program history with a 49-13 win over Madison Southern in the Class 5A Kentucky state championship.

Quarterback A.J. Mayer threw for 337 yards, ran for 71 yards and finished with six total touchdowns as Cov Cath finished the season 15-0.

“I’m proud as heck of my team and I love my school so much,” said Mayer.

Luke Lenihan scored two touchdowns and also intercepted a pass.

Running back Casey McGinness finished with 204 total yards and two touchdowns.

“I think our kids do it the right way,” said head coach Eddie Eviston. “Maybe because we did that, we’re 15-0.”

It’s Cov Cath’s first state title since 2006 and the seventh in school history.

