Crews respond to child shot in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a child shot in Old Louisville.

The call came in at 10:55 a.m. of a shooting at 4th and Hill Streets, Metrosafe confirms.

Once on scene, crews found one person shot.

That victim was transported to Norton Children's Hospital.

Any further information on the circumstances or victim's condition is unknown at this time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

