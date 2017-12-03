UPDATE: Toddler accidentally shoots self, father gets in wreck rushing to hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating an accidental shooting involving a three-year-old boy.

The call came in at 10:55 a.m. Sunday, Metrosafe confirms.

According to LMPD, the toddler accidentally shot himself at an apartment in the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue, and the father was rushing the child to the hospital.

En route to the hospital, they got in a wreck at 4th and Hill Streets.

Once police got on scene of that accident, they found the child and transported him to Norton Children's Hospital.

The child is conscious and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to Police.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.