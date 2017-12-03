Revis active _ and a captain _ for Chiefs at old club Jets

By The Associated Press



Darrelle Revis will make his season debut for the Kansas City Chiefs against his former team, the New York Jets - and as a captain, no less.

Signed by Kansas City last week as a free agent, Revis was active on Sunday at the Jets. It was not immediately clear whether he would start.

Revis played two stints with the Jets, from 2007-12 and 2015-16, but wasn't nearly as dominant last year as he was in his "Revis Island" days, and the Jets allowed him to leave after last season.

Revis was out of work until signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs, who have lost five of their past six games.

Second-year linebacker Darron Lee was a surprise inactive for the Jets. There was no immediate reason given for Lee not playing. Lee, second on New York with 86 total tackles, wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report.

Elsewhere, the New England Patriots were missing their top pass-rusher and two offensive tackles against the Buffalo Bills: defensive lineman Trey Flowers has an injured rib, while Marcus Cannon and backup LaAdrian Waddle were both out with bad ankles.

Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin was sidelined for a second consecutive game with a torn right meniscus, and starting left tackle Cordy Glenn sat out a fourth consecutive game with nagging soreness in his foot and ankle.

Atlanta cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Brian Poole were inactive against the Minnesota Vikings, but Falcons running back Devonta Freeman returned after missing two games with a concussion. Minnesota middle linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had been questionable with a hip injury, was active.

Also active: Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jermey Parnell, back in the starting lineup for the first time in a month after being out with a sprained left knee. He had been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Indianapolis.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston returns to face the Green Bay Packers after a three-game absence with a shoulder injury, and he should have two key targets on the field: receiver DeSean Jackson and tight end Cameron Brate are active.

___

KANSAS CITY-NEW YORK JETS:

Chiefs: RB Charcandrick West, LB Tamba Hali, LB Dee Ford, QB Tyler Bray, S Eric Murray, OL Jordan Devey, OL Parker Ehinger.

Jets: LB Darron Lee, CB Juston Burris, OL Ben Ijalana, OL Jonotthan Harrison, QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Robert Nelson, LB Freddie Bishop.

___

DETROIT-BALTIMORE

Lions: WR Bradley Marquez, RB Ameer Abdullah (neck), RB Dwayne Washington, CB Jamal Agnew (knee), S Rolan Milligan, C Travis Swanson (knee), T Emmett Cleary.

Ravens: WR Breshad Perriman, RB Terrance West, CB Jaylen Hill, G Maurice Shakir, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Chris Wormley, G Jermaine Eluemunor.

___

DENVER-MIAMI

Broncos: RB De'Angelo Henderson, T Cyrus Kouandjio, G Ron Leary, QB Paxton Lynch, NT Domata Peko, WR Jordan Taylor, DE Derek Wolfe.

Dolphins: QB Matt Moore, RB Damien Williams, CB Torry McTyre, DT Davon Godchaux, G Isaac Asiata, G Jermon Bushrod, TE A.J. Derby

___

HOUSTON-TENNESSEE

Texans: WR Will Fuller V, WR Cobi Hamilton, OLB LaTroy Lewis, OLB Brennan Scarlett, G Kyle Fuller, OT Julien Davenport, NT Chunky Clements.

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Rishard Matthews, CB Kalan Reed, FB Jalston Fowler, G/C Corey Levin, DE David King.

___

NEW ENGLAND-BUFFALO

Patriots: DL Trey Flowers (rib), OTs Marcus Cannon (ankle) and LaAdrian Waddle (ankle), WRs Chris Hogan (shoulder) and Matthew Slater, LB Trevor Reilly (concussion) and RB Mike Gillislee.

Bills: WR Kelvin Benjamin (right knee), TE Nick O'Leary (back), FB Mike Tolbert (hamstring), CB Shareece Wright, OLs Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle), John Miller and Conor McDermott.

___

MINNESOTA-ATLANTA

Vikings: T Mike Remmers (back), QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, RB Mack Brown, T Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jaleel Johnson

Falcons: CB Desmond Trufant (concussion), CB Brian Poole (back), LB Sean Weatherspoon, T Austin Pasztor, WR Nick Williams, RB Terrence Magee, G Sean Harlow

___

TAMPA BAY-GREEN BAY

Buccaneers: RB Doug Martin, S Josh Robinson, CB Vernon Hargreaves III, S T.J. Ward, C Joe Hawley, DE Robert Ayers Jr., DT Clinton McDonald

Packers: CB Kevin King, CB Donatello Brown, OL Lucas Patrick, OL Adam Pankey, WR Michael Clark, DT Montravius Adams, LB Chris Odom

___

INDIANAPOLIS-JACKSONVILLE

Colts: CB Rashaan Melvin, C Ryan Kelly, CB D.J. White, TE Darrell Daniels, TE Ross Travis, OT Tyreek Burwell, DT Hassan Ridgeway.

Jaguars: LB Telvin Smith, G Patrick Omameh, WR Allen Hurns, CB Jalen Myrick, DL Eli Ankou, OT Josh Wells, OT William Poehls.

___

SAN FRANCISCO-CHICAGO

49ers: DB Antone Exum Jr., LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Aaron Lynch, DL D.J. Jones, DL Tank Carradine, C Tim Barnes and RB Jeremy McNichols.

Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, DB Deon Bush, RB Taquan Mizzell, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, DB Bryce Callahan, DB Adrian Amos and OL Hroniss Grasu.

___

