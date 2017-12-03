LMPD asks for public assistance locating missing person

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is asking for the public's help locating a 51-year-old Louisville man.

Police say Stanley Hodge was last seen on Saturday morning around 9:40 a.m.

Hodge is described as a white male, 5'9", 185 pounds with hazel eyes and salt and pepper hair and goatee.

He is believed to be driving a blue 2004 Dodge Dakota, license plate 805 FGV, with rust on the back bumper and a dent on the driver's side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

