Skiing Santas ho-ho-hold court at ski resort's annual bash

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living roomMore >>
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike PompeoMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
